Scavenger in court for alleged criminal trespass, wandering

A scavenger, Moshiru Mohammed, 32, on Wednesday appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ Court, Gwagwalada, FCT, for alleged criminal trespass and wandering. The police charged Mohammed, who lives in Gwagwalada FCT with two counts of criminal trespass and belonging to a gang of thieves. The Prosecution Counsel, Abudullahi Tanko, told the court that the complainant, Ben Okpogor of Jedo Estate, airport road, Abuja reported the matter at the Iddo Police Station on Jan. 19.

Tanko said that the defendant scaled the estate fence and moved around in a suspicious manner. He said that when the defendant was apprehended, he could not give a satisfactory account of himself. The offence,he said, contravened the provisions of sections 342 and 306 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the offence. Chief Magistrate Aliyu Shafa admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with one reasonable surety who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction. Shafa adjourned the case until March 10, for hearing. (NAN)