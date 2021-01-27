Scavenger in court for alleged criminal trespass, wandering

A , Moshiru , 32, on Wednesday appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ Court, Gwagwalada, FCT, for criminal trespass and wandering.

The charged , who lives in Gwagwalada FCT with two counts of criminal trespass and belonging to a gang of thieves.

The Prosecution Counsel, Abudullahi Tanko, told the court that the complainant, Ben Okpogor of Jedo Estate, airport road, Abuja reported the matter at the Iddo Station on Jan. 19.

 

 

 

 

 

Tanko said that the defendant scaled the estate fence and moved around in a suspicious manner.

He said that when the defendant was , he could not give a satisfactory account of himself.

The ,he said, contravened the provisions of sections 342 and 306 of the Penal Code.

 

 

 

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the .

Chief Magistrate Aliyu Shafa admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with one reasonable surety who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

Shafa adjourned the case until March 10, for hearing. (NAN)

