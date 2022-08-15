Scavenger docked for allegedly stealing AC compressor

By Glory Abuh-Adejoh

A scavenger, Ibrahim Isiaka was on Monday docked in a Kado Grade I Area Court Abuja for allegedly stealing of air conditioner compressor.

The defendant, who resides in Angwan Beri-Beri, Abuja, is charged with criminal conspiracy and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Fabian Nwaforji told the court that the complainant, Mustapha Usman, a vigilante group personnel arrested Isiaka and brought him to the Lifecamp Police station on July 7.

Nwaforji further alleged that the complainant caught the defendant stealing an air conditioner compressor machine used for spraying cars, valued at N140,000.

The prosecutor further said that the defendant committed the offence with his two friends, identified as Amir and Ask, now at large.

Nwaforji said that during police investigation, the defendant confessed to have committed the offence.

He said that the defendant had previously stolen car battery valued at N35,000 and iron bars from the same automobile workshop.

According to Nwaforji, the offence contravenes the provision of Sections 97 and 288 of the Penal Code.

Isiaka however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The judge, Mohammed Wakili, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 and one reliable surety in like sum.

Wakili adjourned the case until Sept.15, for hearing (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

