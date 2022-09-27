Scavenger docked for allegedly being in possession of stolen items

By Hauwa Gold

The police on Tuesday arraigned a scavenger, Muyitta Auwal, 25, in a Grade I Area Court Karu, Abuja, for allegedly being in possession of items suspected to be stolen worth N760, 000

Auwal, who lives in Jabi garage, Abuja is charged with joint act, being in possession of items suspected to be stolen.

The Prosecution Counsel, Ade Adeyanju, told the court that on July 5, the defendant and one other now at large, were stopped by the police in a truck with registration number KMC 74 XP loaded with 41 pieces of aluminium windows suspected to be stolen items around Jikwoyi, Abuja.

During police investigation, he said, the defendant told the police that he bought the items for N760,000 from an unnamed seller.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 79, 319(a) of penal code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The Judge, Inuwa Maiwada, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N 1.5million with one surety in like sum.

Maiwada ordered that the surety must provide a valid ID card, certificate of diligence, statement of account and address of surety must be verified by court officials and police officers.

He adjourned the case until Nov. 7 for hearing. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

