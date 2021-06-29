Scavenger bags 3 months jail term for stealing cell phone

An Upper Area Court, Mpape, Abuja, on Tuesday sentenced a 27- old scavenger, Exeral Audu, to three months imprisonment for stealing a Gionee cell phone worth N35, 000.

The Judge, Marafa sentenced the defendant after pleaded guilty to stealing the phone and begged for leniency.

however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N10, 000.

also ordered the convict to either pay N35,000 compensation serve  an additional month imprisonment.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Mr Stanley Nwaforaku told the court that the complainant, Mr Ugbah Shadrack of Ajegunle Mpape, Abuja, the matter  the Mpape Police Station.

alleged that the convict broke into  the complainant’ office and stole his cell phone worth N35, 000.

The offence, said, contravened the of Section 288 of the Penal Code. (NAN)

