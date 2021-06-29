Scavenger bags 3 months jail term for stealing cell phone

An Upper Area Court, Mpape, Abuja, on Tuesday sentenced a 27-year old scavenger, Exeral Audu, to three months imprisonment for stealing a Gionee cell phone worth N35, 000.

The Judge, Marafa Mohammed sentenced the defendant after he pleaded guilty to stealing the phone and begged for leniency.

Mohammed however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N10, 000.

Mohammed also ordered the convict to either pay N35,000 compensation or serve an additional one month imprisonment.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Mr Stanley Nwaforaku told the court that the complainant, Mr Ugbah Shadrack of Ajegunle Mpape, Abuja, reported the matter at the Mpape Police Station.

He alleged that the convict broke into the complainant’s office and stole his cell phone worth N35, 000.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 288 of the Penal Code. (NAN)

