Scavenger bags 3 months imprisonment for stealing aluminium window

June 29, 2021 Favour Lashem Judiciary, News, Project 0



A Zuba Upper Area Court, Abuja, Tuesday sentenced a scavenger, Masaud Mohammed, to three months imprisonment for stealing an aluminium window.

Mohammed, 25, who resides in Dutse Alhaji, Abuja, pleaded guilty to theft and begged the court for leniency.

The Judge, Gambo Garba, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N10,000 and charged him to desist from crimes.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Chinedu Ogada, told the court that Elijah Adown of Zone 6 Dutse Alhaji reported the case June 6 at the Dutse Alhaji Station, Abuja,

Ogada said that sometime in April, the convict and two others at large, went to the shop and stole his aluminium worth N490,500.

He added that June 6 the convict also dishonestly trespassed into the shop again and made away with an aluminium window worth N10,000.

The told the court that the caught the convict in the act and handed him over to the for investigation.

Ogada said that during a investigation,   the convict made a confessional statement, admitting to the crime.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 92, 346 and 288 of the Penal Code. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,