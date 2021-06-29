Scavenger bags 3 months imprisonment for stealing aluminium window

A Zuba Upper Area Court, Abuja, on Tuesday sentenced a scavenger, Masaud Mohammed, to three months imprisonment for stealing an aluminium window.

Mohammed, 25, who resides in Dutse Alhaji, Abuja, pleaded guilty to theft and begged the court for leniency.

The Judge, Gambo Garba, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N10,000 and charged him to desist from crimes.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Chinedu Ogada, told the court that Elijah Adown of Zone 6 Dutse Alhaji reported the case on June 6 at the Dutse Alhaji Police Station, Abuja,

Ogada said that sometime in April, the convict and two others now at large, went to the complainant’s shop and stole his aluminium materials worth N490,500.

He added that on June 6 the convict also dishonestly trespassed into the complainant’s shop again and made away with an aluminium window worth N10,000.

The prosecutor told the court that the complainant caught the convict in the act and handed him over to the police for investigation.

Ogada said that during a police investigation, the convict made a confessional statement, admitting to the crime.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 92, 346 and 288 of the Penal Code. (NAN)

