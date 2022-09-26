Scanner contract: NASS summons CBN Gov, Finance Minister, others

By Naomi Sharang

The National Assembly has summoned the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele to appear before it on Thursday on the state of the award of scanners that had been adjudged not functional.

The Comptroller- General of Nigeria Customs Service (NSC), retired Col. Hameed Ali is to also appear before the Joint Committee on Customs and Excise.

The Chairman of the joint committee, Sen. Francis Alimikhena, gave the directive during an investigative hearing on Sunday in Abuja.

Alimikhena said that the contract was given to Webb Fontaine by the ministry of finance to provide the IT infrastructure for the Nigeria Customs Service for effective scanning activities.

Not happy with the development, Alimikhena frowned at the absence of the Minister, the CBN Governor and other stakeholders that were involved.

He said that the minister of finance, the CG of Customs; the CBN Governor, Webb Fontaine Limited and other stakeholders must appear before the Committee on Thursday, Sept. 29

He warned that no representative would be attended to as the issue at stake involved revenue generation to the country.

Alimikhena said: “We want to see the minister, the CG Customs, the CBN governor, President.of the

National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF).

“We do not want to see any representation; we want to take a decision about Nigeria, this is about the revenue of the country. Webb Fontaine is very important in this matter, they have made serious money in this country. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

