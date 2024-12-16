Scams: EFCC apprehends 792 suspects, inclusive 193 foreigners

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 792 suspects, including 193 foreigners, in a single-day sting operation in Lagos

By Adenike Ayodele

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 792 suspects, including 193 foreigners, in a single-day sting operation in Lagos for their involvement in cryptocurrency investment fraud and romance scam syndicate.

EFCC Chairman, Mr Ola Olukoyede, represented by the Director, Public Affairs, EFCC, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, disclosed this on Monday at a news conference in Lagos.

Olukoyede said the sting operation was carried out on Dec. 10 and the suspects, who were apprehended in the operation at their hideout, included 148 Chinese, 40 Filipinos, two Kharzartans, one Pakistani, and one Indonesian.

He said investigations revealed that the foreign nationals used a seven-story building in Lagos to train their Nigerian accomplices on how to initiate romance and investment scams.

The EFCC boss said the suspects, who were apprehended in a raid on their hideout on Victoria Island, Lagos, would stand trial for their involvement in romance, investment scams, and cryptocurrency fraud.

According to him, the arrest has revealed that foreign nationals are using Nigerians to perpetrate internet scams.

He said: “We also recovered several items from the suspects, including desktop computers, mobile phones, laptop computers, and cars.

“The suspects have made statements and their systems have been screened.

“They are currently being held with a valid remand warrant and will be arraigned in court in the coming days.

“This operation is a significant milestone in the fight against cybercrime and cryptocurrency investment fraud in Nigeria.”

The anti-graft agency also highlighted the need for continued collaboration between law enforcement agencies and foreign partners to combat crimes. (NAN)