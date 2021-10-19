SCAM ALERT: NNPC disowns fake 50th Anniversary Quiz Contest

The NNPC on disowned a fake quiz competition trending which claims to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

This was disclosed in a statement by Garba Deen Muhammad, Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, NNPC on Tuesday.

Muhammad said in the purported quiz contest, unsuspecting participants are encouraged to answer four questions on their knowledge of the Corporation, with the eventual winner standing the chance of winning some cash of up to N30,000.

“The NNPC to state categorically that has to do with the purported 50th anniversary quiz contest”, the spokesman said.
 

