SBSWZ ex-students donates relief materials to orphanage home in Abuja

Orphanage home: In a bid to help ameliorate the current economic hardship in Nigeria, the old boys association of St. Bartholomew’s Secondary School, Wusasa Zaria, donated relief materials to an orphanage home in Abuja.

The relief materials was donated to the orphans on Sunday in FCT by the old boys/girls association to mark their 20th anniversary.

In his remarks, leader of the association simply identified as “Airdy” while presenting the items to the matron, Mrs. Victoria Edwin said the outreach is a way to give back to the society.

“Most of us started when we were like this. And the essence of the reunion is to visit a place like this and deposit the little God has blessed us with,” Airdy said while addressing the young stewards.

However, he further added that the group in its little effort would continue to support underprivileged kids in the society.

In her reactions, Mrs. Edwin, janitor of the orphanage home said the major challenges confronting the home is funding of the kids’ education.

“Our major challenge here is sponsoring these kids in school, it has not been easy,” she said.

According to UNESCO report in 2022, Nigeria has over 20 million children that are not enrolled in school.

By Idris Ibrahim

