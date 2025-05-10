SBS Class of 76/77 Reunites After 48 Years, Alumni President Calls for Renewed Commitment to Alma Mater

In an emotionally charged gathering, the School of Basic Studies (SBS) Class of 1976/77 came together for their first-ever reunion dinner, held on Friday, 9 May 2025, in Abuja.

By Chimezie Godfrey

In an emotionally charged gathering, the School of Basic Studies (SBS) Class of 1976/77 came together for their first-ever reunion dinner, held on Friday, 9 May 2025, in Abuja.

The event, attended by prominent alumni including the Board of Trustees (BOT) Chairman, BOT members, executive committee, and other representatives, marked a historic milestone as former classmates reunited under one roof after nearly five decades.

Delivering the keynote address, Rabiu Dagari, the President of the SBS Alumni Association, expressed deep gratitude to Almighty God for the opportunity to reconnect. “It is with immense joy and profound gratitude that I stand before you today as the President of our Alumni Association, on this truly historic occasion – our very first reunion party after 48 remarkable years,” he said.

Reflecting on the transformative impact of their alma mater, Dagari emphasized that the reunion was more than a nostalgic gathering—it was a celebration of unity forged at the School of Basic Studies, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria. “Tonight is not just a celebration of nostalgia but a testament to the enduring spirit and unity which the School of Basic Studies, ABU, Zaria has made possible,” he noted.

Highlighting the notable achievements of the class, the President underscored the accomplishments of former governors, ministers, professors, military generals, and a reigning Emir among the alumni. He particularly referenced Professor Iya Abubakar as a source of inspiration for younger generations.

Turning to national development, Dagari urged the current administration to tap into the wealth of experience and expertise within the class of 76/77. He suggested that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu consider appointing some distinguished alumni to key government positions.

Addressing the condition of their alma mater, Dagari painted a somber picture of ABU Zaria, based on a recent visit by the alumni executive committee. “The EXCO is working on a proposal to identify areas that we as members of the class of SBS 76/77 would address as our contribution to our alma mater,” he said, calling on members to contribute both financially and intellectually to ongoing restoration efforts.

In a poignant moment, the President led a minute of silence to honor 114 deceased members of the 76/77 class, extending condolences to their families and urging classmates to reconnect while time permits.

Also speaking at the event, two former Nigerian governors and alumni, Adamu Mu’azu of Bauchi State and Adamu Aliero of Kebbi State, voiced concerns over the state of Nigeria’s educational system. Describing it as a shadow of its former self, both men recalled a golden era when educational policies were more supportive.

Senator Aliero, who currently represents Kebbi Central in the National Assembly, lamented the decline in government support, stating, “When we were in school, the government took care of our education—even gave us transport money and handled our laundry. But things have changed drastically due to population growth, limited government resources, and other challenges.” Despite his concerns, he acknowledged the ₦500 billion student loan scheme as a positive step.

Adamu Mu’azu, former PDP National Chairman, delivered a candid call to the younger generation to step up and assume leadership roles. “This is your ball. You must be careful. You are really behaving like children. This is your generation. Many of you refuse to offer yourselves for public service, and we end up with half-cooked, uneducated leaders. That is not good,” he said, urging youth to emulate past leaders like General Yakubu Gowon and Ibrahim Babangida, who assumed leadership roles at a young age.

The Sarkin Karshi of Abuja, HRH Mohammed Ismaila, also an alumnus, emphasized the need for a more structured alumni network. “Universities around the world engage their alumni. But here, most of the time, university authorities don’t even reach out to us. They should have a large alumni office and build a proper database,” he stated. He suggested that regular contributions from alumni could significantly alleviate funding challenges, adding, “Even if alumni contribute as little as ₦5 or ₦500 monthly, it would help. But there’s no synergy.”

The evening concluded with a renewed sense of unity, camaraderie, and a collective commitment to both personal connections and the advancement of ABU Zaria.