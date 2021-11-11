Sawmill Operator arraigned over alleged motorcycle theft

A 20-year- sawmill operator, Segun Adeniyi, on Thursday appeared before an Okitipupa Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State, for alleged stealing of a motorcycle.

The defendant, whose address was not given, appeared  on a three-count charge bordering on  burglary and stealing.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the  charge.

The prosecutor, ASP Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that the defendant and two others, still at large, the theft on Oct. 6 at 4:30 p.m. at Ayeka in Okitipupa.

said the defendant burgled the house of one Mr Babatunde Olarunbosun and stole his red Bajaj motorcycle with engine number: DUXLG76293 and chassis number: MD3A18X4LWG10185.

The prosecutor said that the motorcycle worth N295,000.

Orogbemi said that the contravened Sections 516, 412 and 390(9) of the Code of Ondo State, 2006.

The Magistrate, Mr Chris Ojuola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N120,000 and two sureties in like sum.

ordered that the sureties must be within the court’s jurisdiction and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to Ogun Government.

Ojuola adjourned the case until Dec. 6 for hearing. (NAN)

