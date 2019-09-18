Save your money, you’ll lose again – BMO tells Atiku

#TrackNigeria: The Buhari Media Organization (BMO) has pooh-poohed Atiku Abubakar’s petition at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal and his subsequent resolve to appeal at the Supreme Court, describing the move as a waste of his and government’s resources.

According to the group, Atiku’s petition was slipshod, lacked any substance and is bound to fail again.

In a statement by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke, the Buhari group stated that those who were prodding Atiku Abubakar “to continue this wild-goose chase of appealing a matter he has no chance of winning at the Supreme Court were simply milking his resources, as even the most elementary law student knew that Atiku had no case, ab initio.

“The hawks around Atiku know that this is an easy way to feast on him, sell him a dummy that he might have some luck at the Supreme Court, and give him false hopes which they know would never materialise. They are feasting on his unfettered ambition and the deceit of marabouts around him.”

The group stated that Atiku’s case was fraught with legal inconsistencies, untruths, fictions, illogical conjectures and outlandish claims.

“From his fictitious claim that an INEC server existed, to the even more hilarious concoction that votes were transmitted through card readers – a device that was used to verify voters before they voted on ballot papers – all showed that beyond the fact Atiku had no case to present before the court, he was making a mockery of our legal system.

“Atiku’s insult-of-a-petition did not just end with these fictitious claims, he went further to attempt to mock the credentials of President Muhammadu Buhari – a man who had risen through the laborious ranks of Nigeria’s Army to become one of its highest ranking officers and General. But the courts would not be fooled, the tribunal did not just throw away these nonsensical and derogatory items, it declared that from the evidence of President Buhari’s credentials and his resumé, experience and life in public service, he was ’eminently qualified’ to run for the office of the President.”

“Atiku’s petition was shameful, slipshod and a fruitless exercise that had no place in law, in fact and in reality.”

The group called on Atiku to summon the courage to wipe his tears of failure and congratulate the victor, President Buhari who it noted would emerge victorious again if it were legally permissible for him to run for another term.

“Atiku has never had a political chance side-by-side President Buhari, even from now till eternity. He cannot match his public records, neither can he step into his shoes, nor does he have a third of the following President Buhari enjoys. At the polls he stood no chance, at the tribunal he stood no chance. His attempts to cast suspicion on Buhari’s victory is wishful, preposterous and a waste of everybody’s time.”