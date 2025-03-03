Save PDP from imminent collapse, support group urges members

The Conference of Professionals in the PDP, a political support group has called for the support of party leaders, members and other stakeholders to rescue the party from imminent collapse.

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The group made the call in Abuja on Monday in a statement issued by its Protem National Coordinator, Obinna Nwachukwu.

He said that the appeal became necessary after an extensive review of the current state of affairs in the party.

Nwachukwu said that as professionals and patriotic members of the party, they could no longer continue to fold their hands while some members destroyed the party.

He accused some of their members of working as agents of the opposition parties and allegedly giving out strategic information concerning the party.

Nwachukwu added that those individuals were attempting to set themselves above the party, while denigrating the organs of the PDP.

He said that such individuals were also stoking disagreements in PDP structures, instituting damaging litigations and procuring injurious judicial pronouncements.

“They are boisterously making caustic and inciting utterances which breed confusion, undercut the fabrics of our great party and tend to destroy its capacity to contest elections.

“Today our party is dangerously hemorrhaging and being weakened from carrying out its role as a viable opposition party which Nigerians are relying on to rescue our nation from the grip of the APC.

“Against this backdrop, the conference demands immediate and drastic actions to sanitise the PDP, protect, preserve and defend the party and our democracy from further onslaught.”

The conference demanded that all PDP members who had taken up appointments at any level in the APC administration, to immediately resign their positions in the APC government or be expelled from the PDP.

This, according to him, includes the former Governor of Rivers and now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Nwachukwu said it was incumbent on Wike to choose between the PDP and the APC administration.

“The conference finds it incongruous and unexplainable that an individual who claims to be a leading member of the PDP, as a member of the opposition party, is at the same time serving as a top cabinet minister in the APC administration.

“The people will be there propagating, promoting and defending the policies and programmes of the ruling party and at the same time professing loyalty to the APC administration.

“They even endorse President Bola Tinubu for re-election in 2027 against the ambition, objective and aspiration of the PDP,” he said.

Nwachukwu also called on the PDP National Working Committee to immediately set the path for the reinvigorating of the party by ensuring that it convenes the much-anticipated National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting already scheduled for March 13.

He said that the NEC meeting would give the party the much-desired sense of direction on issues confronting the party.

Nwachukwu urged PDP members to set aside personal, group or sectional interest and put the party’s constitution, governing principles, core values and interest of Nigerians above every other consideration.

He expressed the group’s commitment to the unity, stability and success of PDP, as they work together to reposition the party as a major opposition party poised to take back power in 2027. (NAN)