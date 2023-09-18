 Save Enugu Group Congratulates Governor Mbah On His Supreme Court Victory

Frontline sociopolitical pressure group, the Save Enugu Group (SEG), has congratulated Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State on his recent Supreme Court victory.The apex court, on Friday, threw out an appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its govenroship candidate, Uche Nnaji, challenging the victory of Governor Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 18, 2023 governorship

election in the state.In its reaction, through a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Hon. Pascal Okolo (JP), the Save Enugu Group urged politicians in the state to “make the well-being of the people the ultimate priority, not personal ambition.”The group which noted that only one person can be Governor at a time, said “it’s about time we all joined hands to build a prosperous state.”Commending the Governor for his efforts so far towards making the state industrial and business hub, the group said “Enugu State has, over the years, been designated as a civil servant state, where the economy was sustained mainly through the salaries and pensions of the state workforce.“For us, any effort geared towards business and industrial revolution in the state should be supported by all persons and groups that wish Enugu State well.“We see the Supreme Court victory as a gift from God to the people of Enugu State to strength the hands of Governor Peter Mbah and his cabinet to deliver on the ‘Tomorrow is Now’ Agenda for the state”, the SEG said.

