Zamfara governor moves to save Ibrahim’s life in S/Arabia

Governor of Zamfara state, Bello Muhammad, has expressed his determination to save the life of Ibrahim Ibrahim, an indigene of the state, who has wrongly been on a death row, in Saudi Arabia.

Governor Muhammad met with President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday and appealed on behalf of Ibrahim Ibrahim whose judgement was scheduled for next week, on charges of drug trafficking.

A statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor, Zailani Bappa, on Friday said “Ibrahim, an Islamic cleric, was wrongly arrested in Saudi Arabia and arraigned before the court but could not sufficiently prove his case due to lack of a lawyer.

“He was earlier cleared by two lower courts in Jedda for lack of evidence on the part of the prosecution.

“However, the prosecution appealed against him in Makka where he was expected to have a lawyer or risk execution judgement.

“To this end, President Muhammadu Buhari has already directed the Minister of of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to handle the matter appropriately in order to save the innocent life of Ibrahim Ibrahim,” the statement read.