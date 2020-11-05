Saudi Arabia to use AI in industrial sector – Minister

Saudi Arabia is aimed at widely using artificial intelligence and fourth generation technologies in the country’s national industry over the upcoming years, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Al-Khorayef said.

“The industrial sector is one of the biggest for the introduction of modern technologies. It means that the kingdom is aspired to become a centre for the implementation of these technologies in the coming years.

“We have a comprehensive plan to widely use the benefits of fourth generation industrial technologies in various fields.

“And also to stimulate the national industry by adopting artificial intelligence solutions to improve its efficiency, output and automation,” Al-Khorayef said.