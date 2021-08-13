Saudi Arabia donates facilities for upgrade of NEMA call centre

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on Friday in Abuja, donated communication facilities for the upgrade of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Call Centre.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the facilities donated to the agency include: one Computer System for Call Supervisor, 10 Computer Systems for Call Agents, five Laptops for supervisors, 10 Headsets for Call Agents and one Desk Phone for Call Supervisor.

Others are three printers, training for Call Agents and Supervisors, payment of two years’ annual maintenance for the upgraded call centre.

The Kingdom also supported the Agency with capacity building projects and humanitarian aid to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), impacted by crisis in Zamfara, Borno and Yobe.

Mr Mustapha Ahmed, Director-General, NEMA, while appreciating the centre and the people of Saudi Arabia, for the donation, said that the donations had taken the agency and its mandate of disaster risk management to greater heights.

He added that the King Salman Centre also earmarked humanitarian intervention worth 10 million dollars to Borno and Yobe states, out of which 300,000 dollars was set aside for capacity development.

“NEMA is now in a better position to render efficient and effective disaster preparedness, mitigation and response in Nigeria,” he said.

Mr Nasser Alsubaie, Assistant Director of Emergency Aid, who made the donation on behalf of the centre, said that the donation was a fulfillment of the centre’s promise to support the agency in capacity development of its staff.

He added that the donation would further strengthen the bilateral cooperation between the two countries in terms of emergency response.

NAN reports that the event had in attendance representative of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Deputy Ambassador to Nigeria, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Management Staff of NEMA, among others. (NAN)

