Saudi Arabia announces $13m in aid for Gaza

Saudi Arabia is making another 13 million dollars available to aid civilians in Gaza, King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) said on Thursday.

Saudi King Salman and Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman are donating the money themselves.

KSRelief, founded in 2015, works with UN organisations and says it has recipients in almost 100 countries.

Since the war broke out between Israel and Hamas, the UN emergency relief office OCHA has appealed for urgent financial aid amounting to 300 million dollars. (dpa/NAN)

