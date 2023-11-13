Saudi-Africa Summit: Gov. Radda woos investors to Katsina

By Zubairu Idris

Gov. Dikko Radda of Katsina State has informed business moguls and Saudi Arabian investors that the state has been endowed with abundant agricultural and mineral resources they can invest in.

Radda stated this on the sidelines of the Saudi-Africa Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, according to his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Katsina.

He said that the governor told the prospective investors that the state had an enabling environment for business investments to safely thrive.

“The recently launched Katsina State Community Watch Corps (KCSWC), together with other conventional security agencies, have curbed insecurity threats in the state.

“We have also done a lot to harness the potential of Katsina’s agricultural sector, in line with the vision of my administration.

“We aim to boost all-year-round farming through a robust irrigation technology system, with a view to creating jobs for our teeming population,” Kayla said.

He quoted Radda as saying that the state had untapped agricultural and mineral resources waiting for interested investors to invest in.

“Katsina State is also endowed with various mineral resources, such as lithium, gold, diamonds, and uranium, among others.

“Your investments in the agriculture and mineral resources’ sectors will no doubt ensure the prosperity of our people.

“But more importantly, you shall also greatly benefit from your investments,” Radda added.

The governor told the prospective investors that Katsina State was a sub-national government and assured them of their safety and well-being by the time they come and invest in the state.

Kaula said that the meeting was chaired by President Bola Tinubu and the Saudi Arabian Minister of Trade and Investment, Khalid El-Falih.

The meeting was attended by some captains of industries from Nigeria, led by Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Atiku Bagudu and Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite.

The Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and his Niger counterpart, Umar Bago, were among those who attended the meeting. (NAN)

