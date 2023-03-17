Saturday polls: NSCDC deploys 2,010 personnel in Ondo State

By Muftau Ogunyemi

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo State Command, has deployed 2,010 personnel preparatory to the conduct of the House of Assembly elections on Saturday.

The State Commandant, Olatundun Olayinka, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen by ASCI Daniel Aidamenbor, the command’s Public Relations Officer(PRO), on Friday in Akure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that only the house of assembly election will be conducted in the state as the sitting governor has yet to spend the mandatory four years in office.

He said the personnel had been deployed in strategic locations across the state to ensure a hitch-free eleftion and warned the personnel against being partisan.

“This is a national assignment hence it must be accorded all seriousness. Report to your assigned duty posts on time without delay.

“We warn you against unprofessional conducts by indulging yourselves in sharp practices capable of causing harm to the electoral process and affecting your career,” he said.

The command urged them to be good ambassadors of the corps by ensuring that their conducts did not violate the its ethical code and the basic rules of engagement.

“No misconduct will be accepted while wishing you all safe conduct of the assignment,” he added. (NAN