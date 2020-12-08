Sasakawa Association partners KNSG to support 550,000 farmers

Sasakawa Association Africa (SAA), an international agriculture intervention group, says it will provide extension services to 550,000 farmers in Kano State under the State’s Agro-Pastoral Development Programme.

The Deputy Country Director of the SAA, Dr Abdulhamid Gambo, told newsmen on Tuesday in Kano that the programme was focused at promoting crop value chains, processing and business development.

Gambo said that under the programme, which would be implemented in collaboration with the Kano Agriculture and Rural Development Agency (KNARDA), SAA would train 400,000 farmers in modern farming techniques, while 100,000 others would be trained by KNARDA.