SARS dissolution, an opportunity for peoples-focused police – Atiku

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday said that the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad ( SARS) has offered Nigeria the opportunity to envision a police and policing system that will fulfill the interest of Nigerians.

In a statement issued by his Media Office and signed by Mr Paul lbe, in Abuja on Sunday, Abubakar said that the envisaged comprehensive overhaul of the police should take into consideration the needs of regional, state and council components.

He, however, observed that redeploying the bad eggs from the disbanded SARS to other units of the Police may not augur well as they are capable of polluting those units.