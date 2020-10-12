SARS Disbandment: Groups laud IG for bowing to public outcry

Prof Joy Ezeilo, Founder, Women Aid Collective (WACOL) have lauded the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, for expediting action on disbanding of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) nationwide.

Reacting to the development in Enugu on Monday, Ezeilo, a onetime UN Rapporteur on Human Trafficking described the move as a ‘welcome development’.

According to her, thank you, Mr IGP for showing leadership and bowing to the rightful demands of Nigerians especially youth mostly affected by the brutality of FSARS.

She also condemned alleged shooting and killing of protesters of EndSARS adding that it should be thoroughly investigated and perpetrators brought to book.

In his remarks, the President of the Southern Nigeria People Mandate (SNPM), Mr Augustine Chukwudum, said that the force had clearly shown that it listened to the people.

He regretted that the outfit had deviated from its original mandate and expectation.