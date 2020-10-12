SARS Disbandment: Groups laud IG for bowing to public outcry

Prof Joy Ezeilo, Founder, Women Aid Collective (WACOL) have lauded the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, for expediting action on disbanding of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) nationwide.
Reacting to the development in Enugu on Monday, Ezeilo, a onetime UN Rapporteur on Human Trafficking described the move as a ‘welcome development’.
According to her, thank you, Mr IGP for showing leadership and bowing to the rightful demands of Nigerians especially youth mostly affected by the brutality of FSARS.
She also condemned alleged shooting and killing of protesters of EndSARS adding that it should be thoroughly investigated and perpetrators brought to book.
In his remarks, the President of the Southern Nigeria People Mandate (SNPM), Mr Augustine Chukwudum, said that the force had clearly shown that it listened to the people.
He regretted that the outfit had deviated from its original mandate and expectation.
“We call on the Federal Government to put in place mechanism to check police extortion on roads across the country.
“SNPM is optimistic that Nigerians will support the Federal Government mechanism to put an end to issue of illegal tollgate collection all over the country.
“The police authorities should weed out its personnel in the habit of framing up innocent citizens, who do not give in to their bidding.
“SNPM demands that these crimes against law abiding and innocent citizens, done with impunity, should be stopped with immediate effect,’’ he said.
He also called on the I-G to make sure that those disbanded SARS operatives were transferred far away from the former bases.
“We also recommend that the government must compensate innocent people killed by police and those policemen who killed them must be tried in court for murder.
“SNPM calls on the I-G to stop forming any other outfit within police, because we have only one police with mandate to protect the lives and property of Nigerians,’’ he said. (NAN)
Leave a Reply