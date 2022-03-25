Saraki woos Ogun PDP delegates ahead of primaries

Olawale Jokotoye

The campaign team of former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, visited Abeokuta on Friday to seek support of delegates ahead of the May 28 presidential primaries of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Saraki is one of the PDP presidential aspirants seeking the party’s nomination for the 2023 presidential polls.

The five-man team, led by Prince Adenekan Olateru-Olagbegi, met with the PDP leaders, including the governorship aspirant, Hon. Ladi Adebutu and the State Chairman, Sikirullahi Ogundele, at the state party secretariat.

Olateru-Olagbegi told the delegates that the team had earlier visited some states in the South-West region, including, Oyo, Ekiti, Osun and Ondo to seek support for Saraki.

He described Saraki as the best candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari to tackle the nation’s challenges and move it to greater heights.

The leader of the delegation noted that apart from his competence, the former senate president represented a bridge between the youths and the old generation.

He, therefore, called on the delegates to support Saraki’s aspiration at the PDP forthcoming presidential primary poll.

“One thing I want you to take home is that, others will come, they will preach, they will manipulate.

“But, remember, we need

competencies. Please remember the future of our children, and remember what the older people before us did to produce Baba Obafemi Awolowo and you know the result that came thereafter.

“By the grace of God, we will produce another good president in the person of Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki,” he said.

Ogundele in his remarks, noted that Saraki played a pivotal role in reconciling factional groups of the party in the state.

“We owe the peace that we now enjoy in our party in this state majorly to Saraki,” he said.

Adebutu, the leader of the party in Ogun, described Saraki as upright and courageous, adding that “he doesn’t shy away from responsibilities or challenges”.(NAN)

