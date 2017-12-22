Saraki Urges Aare Ona Kakanfo Of Yorubaland to Work for Nigeria’s Unity

President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, enjoined the Aare Ona Kakanfo designate of Yorubaland, Otunba Gani Adams, to work for the unity of the country.

Saraki made the call when Otunba Adams visited him in Abuja, according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sanni Onogu.

He said: “You have a great role and responsibility ahead and I pray that the almighty Allah will give you the strength and wisdom so that in your time too, you can achieve a lot of feat, not just for the youth but also for the unity of Nigeria because at this particular time, there is nothing more important to us than the unity of this great country.”

He noted that the conferment of the Aare Ona Kakanfo title on Adams is a reflection that the time has come for the younger, vibrant and energetic generation of Nigerians to take responsibility.

“I congratulate you on this because it is a title which for many years has been bestowed on people of calibre who have dedicated themselves to the welfare of the people and I am sure you will be able to step into the shoes very well.

“As we move ahead, the demographics of the country shows that over 70 per cent of our population is under the age of 30 and at such, it is only good to see that those in these positions of authority should be the people that can connect with the youths,” Saraki stated.

Earlier, the Aare Ona Kakanfo designate of Yorubaland, Otunba Gani Adams, said he was in the Senate to introduce his new platform to the President of the Senate, the Distinguished Senators of the 8th Senate, and also to formally invite him and his colleagues to his official installation ceremony.

He commended President of the Senate for his dynamism in piloting the affairs of the Red Chambers and the 8th National Assembly so far.

“We have seen the history of our parliament. We know what has happened and what has been happening for the past 18 years, however, I am surprised and delighted that in your own tenure, you have successfully managed the affairs of the parliament effectively,” he said.