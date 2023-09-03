Saraki unveils programme for young players

By Olayinka Owolewa

The management of Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) has unveiled a scouting plan, tagged “Player’s Talent Development Programme (PTDP)”, for players between the ages of 18 and 21.

The club’s Director of Football, Alloy Chukwuemeka, disclosed this at a public presentation of the event before newsmen on Saturday in Ilorin.

He explained that the programme is an initiative of the Proprietor of the club, Sen. Bukola Saraki, which is expected to export 30 players yearly from Nigeria to Europe and other foreign countries.

The scouting programme, which will commence in six geo-political zones with centres in Kaduna, Bauchi, Ilorin, Ado Ekiti, Owerri and Calabar, is targeted at exceptionally talented players between 18 and 21 years.

Chukwuemeka explained that the choice of Ahmed Lawal to headline to the scouting programme was carefully considered because of his wealth of experience in the game.

He said Lawal has been working with players in the age bracket been considered for the programme and expressed optimism that he would deliver the task. (NAN)

