Saraki to Nigerians: Don’t Get Tired of Praying Against Insecurity, Economic Crisis

Former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has congratulated Nigerian Muslims and other faithful across the world on this year’s Eid-el-Kabir festival while also urging them not to get tired of praying for peace, security, and prosperity around the globe.

In a Sallah message signed by the head of his Media Office, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki reminded Muslims of the significance of Eid-el-Kabir which symbolized obedience to Allah, genuine sacrifice to and faith in their creator as well as the desire for peace and further advise Muslims to always demonstrate these values in their daily activities.

He advised members of the ummah in Nigeria to use the occasion of the festival to pray for peace, security, unity, and prosperity in the country because the lack of these elements is threatening to disintegrate Nigeria and set her people against each other.

“One cannot but note that this Sallah period has only advertised the endemic poverty, unemployment, and anger in our country as people in millions of homes cannot happily celebrate Sallah due to economic hardship, violence that has displaced them from their homestead, the resultant loss of dear ones due to untoward activities of non-state actors who have waged war against the state, family members who are being held in kidnappers’ den and the ones who suffer from various ailments without the ability to pay for good health care.

“The situation in the country is very dire and is threatening to drive happiness away from the land. Even then, millions of people will troop to the various praying grounds on Sallah day to give glory to Almighty Allah for preserving them and to also make more requests to the ultimate provider. I enjoin those who are fortunate to go to the praying grounds to remember to pray for our country and our fellow citizens who wish to join the prayers but could not make it because of one unfortunate incident or the other beyond their control.

“Nigerian Muslims should rise together and pray for the country and the citizenry. We should ask Allah to forgive our sins and restore peace and prosperity in our country. We should call on Almighty Allah to heal our land and help us defeat all those who have waged wars against the country.

“Muslims should use the Eid-el-Kabir festival to rededicate ourselves to Allah and truly demonstrate the values recommended by our religion in our actions, activities, and transactions. Those who are fortunate to have should share with the less privileged and live happily and with tolerance for people of other faiths and tongues.

“As we get ready to go to the polls next year to elect new leaders, we should pray for the guidance of Allah in doing what is right and working honestly for the elections to produce leaders whose policies, programmes, and projects will restore unity, peace, stability, prosperity, inclusivity, justice, equity and patriotism in our country.

“It is necessary to reiterate my usual prayers for the men and women in the various security services who are on the frontlines and genuinely fighting to secure the country and halt the menace posed by the deviants seeking to destroy the country. May the protection of Almighty Allah be on such patriotic and loyal security officials and may He give them victory against the warmongers.

“Once again, I congratulate all our Muslim brothers and sisters and wish them happy Sallah. Eid Mubarak. Ma salaam”, Saraki stated.

