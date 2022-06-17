Saraki: Princess Obaigbena Was a Great Woman

By Chimezie Godfrey

Former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has described Princess Margaret Obaigbena, the mother of the chairman of THISDAY/ARISE Group as a great woman who also lived a good life.

Saraki in a press statement signed on his behalf by Yusuph Olaniyonu, the head of his Media Office, said though Mama Obaigbena attained a ripe age before she transitioned to glory, she would be sorely missed by all those who came into contact with her during her lifetime.

“Mama Obaigbena was a good woman who saw all the friends and associates of her children, particularly, Nduka’s friends as her children and always prayed for their progress and safety.

“My family and I commiserate with the whole of the Owa Kingdom which has lost a great Princess and mother, the government and people of Delta State who Mama served as a nursing officer and Special Adviser to three different governors as well as the Obaigbena family who have lost a matriarch.

“We urge them to take solace in the fact that Princess Obaigbena lived a good life and made a substantial impact in the lives of many people as a royalty, professional, community leader, and public servant”, Saraki stated.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

