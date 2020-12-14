Saraki: Nda-Isaiah was a patriot, committed nationalist

Former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has described the late chairman of Leadership newspapers, Mr. Sam Nda Isaiah as a patriot and committed nationalist who saw every Nigerian as his brother and sister and therefore related to them based on equality, justice and fairness.

Saraki in a statement signed on his behalf by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Yusuph Olaniyonu, added that the late publisher was a man who believed that the challenges the country is going through at the moment are temporary setback that can be overcome if the leaders continue to sustain the unity of the country and work to further entrench democracy.

He lamented that Nda-Isaiah died at a time when his incisive analysis of the Nigerian issues would help both the leaders and members of the public to have correct perspective and positive approaches to how to move the nation forward.

“Sam Nda-Isaiah was an engaging person. He was never tired of discussing Nigeria anytime we had the opportunity to exchange ideas. I particularly found his thoughts about the place of the North Central Zone, to which we both belong, in the present and future of Nigerian politics and economy very encouraging and particularly inspiring.

“Coincidentally, the last time I saw him late last month was when he was part of the North Central Peoples Forum (NCPF) delegation which visited me at home in Abuja. He was full of life and energy and his eloquence resonated across the hall when he spoke.

“I join his family, friends and associates across the nation and beyond to mourn his passing. However, we take solace in the fact that he lived an extraordinary life while he was here with us. He will be sorely missed”, he stated.

Saraki further prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the family of the deceased the fortitude to bear the loss and that the legacies he left behind should continue to thrive.

Yusuph Olaniyonu

Abubakar Bukola Saraki Media Office