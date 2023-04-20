Saraki: Let’s Transfer Ramadan’s Values to Our Daily Lives

Former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has urged Nigerian Muslims not to drop the values imbibed during the just-ended fasting period but to adopt them as part of their daily lives and in the performance of their duties and obligations as citizens.

Saraki in a statement from his Media Office in Abuja also congratulated Muslims across the world for the successful completion of the Ramadan fasting for the Hijra 1444 and noted that the values of self-denial, empathy with the less privileged, helping the weak, living a decent life, exhibiting discipline in the use of all the senses and devoting more time to supplications before the almighty Allah should be continued even after the fasting period.

“If we can all continue to be good Muslims and good citizens irrespective of whether we are in Ramadan, then our communities will be a better place for all of us to live and we will enjoy the peace of Almighty Allah.

“This year’s Ramadan has come and gone and while we pray that all of us should witness the next one in good health, we need to consciously work on becoming better Muslims, better citizens, and better individuals who are working to give a good account to almighty Allah on the Day of Judgement. That is why we have to find a way to sustain the values of piety, tolerance, humility, good neighborliness, honesty, and patriotism in our daily lives.

“As Muslims, we must reflect on the teachings of Islam and the lessons we have learned from the various recommended activities during Ramadan in our activities as citizens of this great country. It is the only way we can save our country.

“We must not cease praying for our country. This is a great country that Almighty Allah has blessed with all the necessary materials for her greatness. We have to do our part for the manifest destiny of our country to be realised.

“While I pray to Allah to help us break all the jinx holding our country down, I call on Allah to protect all our men and women in the security agencies who are at the frontlines confronting the enemies. May Allah give them victory over the enemy and heal our land.

“Once again, Eid Mubarak to all Muslims.”, Saraki stated.