Saraki hosts former British High Commissioner, others to Iftar -See Photos April 7, 2022 Danlami Nmodu Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, Politics 0 Former President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, hosting the former British High Commissioner, Paul Thomas Arkwright and his delegation to Iftar, at his home in Abuja. Former President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki and wife, Mrs. Toyin Saraki, hosting the former British High Commissioner, Paul Thomas Arkwright and his delegation to Iftar, at his home in Abuja. Share this:TweetTelegramPrintWhatsApp Related Former British High commissionerIftarSarakiThomas