Saraki heads  7-member PDP reconciliation committee

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum (PDP-GF) and former governors have named former Senate President Bukola Saraki as the head of a seven-member reconciliation

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum (PDP-GF) and former governors have named former Senate President Bukola Saraki as the head of a seven-member reconciliation committee.

The PDP-GF Chairman, Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, announced this while briefing newsmen after the forum’s crucial meeting with former governors, on Sunday night in Abuja.

Mohammed said that the seven-member committee was mandated to reconcile aggrieved members ahead of the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting schedule for May 27 and the forthcoming national convention in August.

“We are here with all the governors elected under the party, that are still in the party and a substantial number of former PDP governors, with our leaders, the chairman of the party, and some members of the National Working Committee (NWC).

“We discussed some of the issues relating to our party, some existential issues, of cours,e that have been circulating in the media and among us, so that we will be able to navigate smoothly for the NEC scheduled to take place on May 27 and by August, we will have an early convention.

“So many issues and reports have been made, and it is an opportunity to close ranks, and to make sure that at least there is no ill feelings, there are no qualms, there are no misgivings between the leaders of the party.

“Governors of the party have reached out to our colleagues who have been there before, who have more experience.

”Whatever suggestions or opinions they may have, will go a long way in giving an added impetus to the actualisation of our NEC, and our convention that is scheduled to take place on specific days.

“We want to reassure our teaming supporters that the PDP is working, the PDP is united,” Mohammed said.

Answering questions on the recent defection of Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta and others to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Mohammed said the party was working not only to strengthen it structures, but also reclaim its states.

“Well, this is some of the manifestations in a democratic set-up like this that we have, and this is what is forcing us to come together.

“Rather than diminishing and weakening, it is making us stronger, and we will make sure at least those chapters where we have history, where we have structure, are not left alone.

“They will be able to produce governors of the PDP by the grace of God, because we will be providing the level playing field in the next convention that is coming up” he said.

On what specific issues were discussed at the meeting, Mohammed said:”I cannot tell you all the issues that we discussed.

”We discussed unity. Definitely there are some ill feelings, and we are not here to hide things under the carpet. You know some of them.

“Some of the litigations in court, some of the misgivings between party members, and of course, we wouldn’t want to blame the APC for causing crisis, but they are likely to be the ones. We are not saying they are,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other members of the committee are governors Dauda Lawal of Zamfara, Caleb Muftwang of Plateau, and Peter Mba of Enugu State.

Other members are Sen. Seriake Dickson, Sen. Ibrahim Dankwambo, and former governor of Abia State, Chief Okezie Ikpeazu.

Others in attendance of the meeting held at the Bauchi Governor’s Lodge in Abuja, include governors of Enugu, Zamfara, Plateau, Taraba, Adamawa, Osun and Oyo states.

Others are the Minister of FCT Nyesom Wike, and the Secretary of the Board of Trustees (BoT) and former governor of Kaduna State, Ahmed Makarfi.

Others are Sen. Aminu Tambuwal, Sule Lamido, Okezie Ikpeazu, Samuel Ortom, Gabriel Suswam, Seriake Dickson, Sam Egwu, Liyel Imoke, Achike Udenwa, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Adamu Muazu and Idris Wada.

Also at the meeting were party acting National Chairman of the party, Urmar Damagum, and other members of the PDP National Working Committee, including the National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature; and the National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)