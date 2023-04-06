Saraki Greets Christians at Easter, Calls for Prayer for Nigeria

Former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has congratulated Christians across the world on the successful completion of this year’s Lent period and the subsequent Good Friday and Easter celebrations which symbolize the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

In a message from his Media Office in Abuja, Saraki urged Nigerian Christians to pray for peace, security, sustainable development, and unity in the country as well as among the citizens.

He urged Christians to return to the teachings of Jesus Christ who as ‘the reason for the season’ represents religious tolerance, peaceful co-existence, good faith, truth, demonstration of the fear of and belief in God, empathy for the less privileged, and patriotism to one’s country.

“It is not just a mere coincidence that while the Lent fasting was on, the Muslim Ramadan also commenced and this translates to a very substantial percentage of the national population fasting in the past two weeks. This is a design by Almighty God to teach us the lesson that no matter how we worship Him, whatever language we adopt in worshipping Him, or what name we call Him, we are all creations of one God.

“Therefore, we should all live, work and aspire together as brothers and sisters in the interest of our dear country, demonstrate the fear of God in all we do, and develop our country for the benefit of all. We should stop allowing religion, ethnicity, or difference in language to divide us. It is time we all bound together to salvage our country and restore her lost glory.

“This Easter period which also coincides with the ongoing Ramadan fasting should be used by Nigerians to pray for their country, to rededicate ourselves to the promotion of national interest above personal interest, ponder about the challenges facing the country, and for each individual to take a vow to be part of the solution to the problems.

“It is my prayer that almighty God will intervene and heal our country in all areas while also giving us victory over those misguided elements who are waging wars against the country. May the protection of God be on all members of the security agencies who are on the frontlines fighting to defend our country. I wish all our Christian brothers and sisters a happy celebration of Good Friday and Easter”, Saraki stated.