Saraki debunks reports, says visit to EFCC on his volition, ‘never arrested’

July 31, 2021 Danlami Nmodu



Former President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki has debunked reports he was arrested and detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on Saturday.

Saraki made the clarification in a statement signed by his ,Yusuph Olaniyonu.

The statement reads: “The Media Office of Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki would like to confirm afternoon, of his own volition, Dr. Saraki visited the office of the EFCC to clarify any issue the commission may have wanted to raise with him. He was never arrested and is at home right now.

“It will be recalled that the order of the Federal Court, Abuja, on the Fundamental Human Rights case filed by Dr. Saraki during the period of the former Chairman of the EFCC which precluded the commission investigating him the matter is dispensed with, the commission at the last hearing on July 14, 2021, pleaded with the judge that the order was preventing them doing their job.

complaint, Dr. Saraki, as a responsible citizen, on his own volition approached the commission that at the earliest convenient date, he was willing to visit the commission’s office and clarify all issues they might want to raise with him.

According to Olaniyonu, “He, therefore, visited the commission’s office afternoon and answered some questions. He is back home. He was not arrested. Dr. Saraki also assured the commission that he has nothing to hide and will always make himself available to clear all issues that may require his attention.”

