Saraki: At 85, Obasanjo remains source of pride to Nigeria, Africa

Former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has described ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo as a man who at 85 years remains the pride of Nigeria and Africa.

Saraki in a goodwill message to mark the birthday of his former boss under whom he served as Special Assistant (Budget Matters) between 2000 and 2002, stated that Obasanjo laid the solid foundation that ensured the survival of democracy in the country.

He noted that in the same vein, the former President continued to play a key role in achieving peace, unity, and development of the continent as he still serves in different capacities to entrench stability across Africa.

“Baba, you have continued to bring honour to our country, Nigeria, and her over 200 million citizens. For decades, you have been the pride of our dear nation and its flagbearer in striving for the maintenance of peace not only in Africa but across the globe.

“From your peacekeeping role in Congo in the 1960s as a young army officer to your supportive role in the liberation efforts in Angola and Zimbabwe when you were military Head of State of Nigeria and the leading efforts you made to bring an end to the apartheid system in the Southern African region, you have always demonstrated your dedication to the unity, peace, security, stability, prosperity, and development of the entire continent.

“The various institutions that you built between 1999 and 2007 as elected President to remain the symbols of progress that our country has witnessed since the return to democracy. From EFCC, ICPC, UBEC, NCC, TETFUND, and many others, your indelible marks in the sound of time show you on the frontline among the makers of modern Nigeria.

“I pray that Almighty Allah preserves you to serve Him and humanity for many more years. May you live long and in good health to witness the realization of your dream of a united, prosperous, peaceful, and stronger Nigeria, in particular, and Africa, in general”, Saraki stated.

