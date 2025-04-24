Saraki Addresses Delta Defections: “No Cause for Alarm, PDP Will Reposition Itself”

In the wake of recent high-profile defections from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, former Senate President and Waziri of Ilorin, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has issued a statement urging party members across the country to remain calm, united, and focused on rebuilding the party.

By Chimezie Godfrey

In the wake of recent high-profile defections from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, former Senate President and Waziri of Ilorin, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has issued a statement urging party members across the country to remain calm, united, and focused on rebuilding the party.

Reacting to concerns raised by party faithful and youth stakeholders, Saraki maintained that the defections, while disappointing, present an opportunity for the PDP to redefine itself as a true opposition party committed to democratic values and national progress.

“Those who want to leave the PDP should leave now,” Saraki declared. “Let the rest of us who want to stay concentrate on rebuilding the party and refocusing it to play the role of a viable opposition.”

Saraki emphasized the importance of a vibrant multiparty democracy, warning against the dangers of a one-party state in a diverse country like Nigeria. He noted that viable political alternatives are crucial to maintaining the people’s faith in the democratic process.

“Our democracy can only thrive with a strong opposition capable of holding the ruling party accountable and providing credible alternatives to the electorate,” he said.

In what appears to be a thinly veiled criticism of recent defectors, including Delta State’s deputy governor, Saraki condemned the act as a “collapse of leadership values” and insisted that loyalty and commitment are more valuable to the PDP than sheer numbers.

“It is unbecoming and shocking for the running mate to the standard bearer of a leading party to abandon ship. This is unprecedented,” he remarked, dismissing claims of political pressure as justification.

The former Senate President called on party members not to dwell on the actions of those who have left but to channel their energy toward strengthening the party’s internal structures and institutions.

He also addressed young party members and women, urging them to see the current situation as a challenge and an opportunity to mobilize and take ownership of the PDP’s future.

“The PDP is better with fewer members who are loyal, sincere, determined, dedicated, and committed to its ideals than with many who lack conviction,” Saraki noted.

Assuring party members that strategic consultations are ongoing within PDP leadership, Saraki said, “There is no cause for alarm. Our leadership organs will respond decisively and strategically. We still have enough time to regroup and win.”

He concluded with a rallying call to unity, optimism, and resilience: “Let us not be discouraged. Tomorrow is very bright.”