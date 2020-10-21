Sarah Jibril urges FG to set up community development centres

A former Presidential aide, Mrs Sarah Jibril, on Wednesday called on the Federal Government to set up community development centres in the six zones. Jibril, a former Special Adviser on Ethics and Values to President Goodluck Jonathan, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja. She said that the centre would promote participative democracy, sustainable development, rights, economic opportunity, equality and social justice.

”Government can use these centres to feel the pulse of the people, mostly the youth to create a platform for interaction and to unfold all what the government has in plan for the people. ”It will also create an opportunity for members of the community to come together to take collective action and generate solutions to common problems,” she said. On the #EndSARS protest, Jibril called on President Muhammadu Buhari to listen to the protesters “being the political father.

“I will advise that a reconciliatory committee be set up. Theis should comprise of the Vice President, Minister of youths and sports, religious and traditional leaders, constitutional lawyers, women societies and people are well respected to dialogue positively with the youths. ”These are our young and up coming Nigerians, they must be happy to be called Nigerians,” she said. She also called on women in Nigeria to lend their voices on the issue of extra judicial killings by the police. (NAN)