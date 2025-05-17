Sarafa Isola: A Symbol of Peace and Unity in Ogun State

In the dynamic political and social landscape of Ogun State, Nigeria, few figures embody the ideals of peace and unity as profoundly as Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Isola OFR.

By Mikail Mumuni

A seasoned public servant, diplomat, and community leader, Isola’s illustrious career and steadfast commitment to fostering harmony have positioned him as a beacon of hope and a unifying force in the Gateway State.

His contributions, rooted in a deep sense of service, religious tolerance, and political inclusivity, resonate across ethnic, religious, and political divides, making him a symbol of peace and unity in Ogun State.

Sarafa Tunji Isola’s journey to becoming a revered figure in Ogun State began with humble yet purposeful steps. His academic foundation, a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Ilorin as well as the Leadership and Development training at the John F. Kennedy School of Government, located at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, among others, have equipped him with the knowledge and skills to navigate complex administrative and diplomatic roles.

Isola’s career trajectory reflects a relentless dedication to public service, from his early days as a lecturer at the Federal College of Education, Katsina, to his tenure as elected Chairman of Abeokuta North Local Government (1997–1998), Secretary to the Ogun State Government (2003–2007), Minister of Mines and Steel Development (2007–2008), and Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (2021–2023). Each role showcased Isola’s ability to foster collaboration and maintain cordial relationships with diverse stakeholders.

Many political leaders within Ogun State, national and international levels speak glowingly of him.These testimonials underscore Isola’s capacity to bridge divides and promote unity in governance.

One of Isola’s most significant contributions to Ogun State is his vocal advocacy for peaceful political succession and an end to divisive politics. He has consistently cautioned against the “hostile succession” that has plagued the state since 1999, where bitter transitions between governors have hindered development.

Speaking at a 2024 gathering in Abeokuta organized by Women in Ogun, Isola emphasized that “no significant development can take place in a hostile political environment.” He urged political leaders to practice politics that prioritizes “unity, peace, love, and harmony,” warning that “divisive politics brings nothing but retrogression.” Isola’s call for constructive politics is particularly relevant as Ogun State prepares for the 2027 gubernatorial election.

Sarafa Isola, a prominent figure in Ogun State politics, has been actively engaging with key political leaders to foster unity and drive socio-political development in the state. In particular, his meetings with incumbent Governor Dapo Abiodun, and former governors Olusegun Osoba, Gbenga Daniel, and Ibikunle Amosun reflect a strategic effort to build consensus and promote collaboration. By bringing together these influential figures, Isola aims to create an environment conducive to progress, free from political acrimony and conflict. Such initiatives are crucial for addressing Ogun State’s developmental challenges and ensuring inclusive governance.

Ambassador Sarafa Isola

has continued to highlight the need for political harmony to ensure the state’s progress, drawing on its rich history of producing astute leaders who have excelled nationally. His efforts to foster dialogue among political factions demonstrate his commitment to inclusivity.

Beyond politics, Isola’s role as a religious leader has significantly contributed to peace and unity in Ogun State. Ambassador Sarafa Isola, as the Baba Adinni of Ogun State and later Yorubaland, Edo, and Delta States, has been a prominent advocate for religious tolerance, fostering harmony between Muslims and Christians. His efforts have focused on promoting mutual respect and peaceful coexistence.

Isola’s influence extends beyond political and religious spheres to community development and philanthropy. His condolences on the passing of prominent figures like Chief Samuel Ayodele Adebanjo and Olootu Abel Ogooluwa Bankole reflect his deep connection to Ogun State’s cultural and economic fabric.

In mourning Adebanjo, a Yoruba nationalist, Isola praised his dedication to justice and equity, values that align with his own. Similarly, he celebrated Bankole’s legacy of excellence and education, underscoring the importance of positive societal impact.

As speculation mounts about Isola’s potential candidacy for the 2027 Ogun State gubernatorial election, his reputation as a unifier precedes him. While he has not publicly declared his intention, many political commentators argue that Isola stands taller than other aspirants due to his rich and intimidating experience in public service and history of concern for the downtrodden.

His diplomatic tenure in the UK, where he navigated complex bilateral relations and earned accolades from the diplomatic corps, further cements his credentials as a leader capable of uniting diverse interests.

Isola’s vision for Ogun State is one of inclusive growth and sustainable development, grounded in peace and unity. His rejection of financial inducements in elections, as noted in a 2024 speech, reflects his belief in the political sophistication of Ogun’s citizens, who prioritize competence over monetary influence. This stance reinforces his commitment to transparent and value-driven governance.

Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Isola’s life and work embody the principles of peace and unity that Ogun State desperately needs in its quest for progress. Through his exemplary public service, advocacy for political harmony, promotion of religious tolerance, and community engagement, Isola has proven himself a leader who transcends divides. His ability to inspire trust and collaboration among diverse groups makes him a true symbol of peace and unity in Ogun State. As the state looks toward a future of inclusive development, Isola’s legacy serves as a reminder that unity, rooted in service and mutual respect, is the cornerstone of lasting progress.