Sanwo-Olu writes Lagos Assembly, seeks Adewale as substantive Auditor-General 

By Adekunle Williams

The Lagos State House of Assembly has received a letter from Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to confirm Mr Adewuyi Adewale as the substantive Auditor-General of the state.

The Clerk, Mr Lekan Onafeko, read Sanwo-Olu’s letter requesting confirmation of the nominee at the plenary presided by the Speaker, Mr Mudashiru Obasa in Lagos on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on May 18, the governor appointed Mr Adewuyi Adewale as Permanent Secretary and Auditor General of the state in acting capacity.

The governor noted that his appointment was, however, subject to the clearance and confirmation by the House of Assembly.

Sanwo-Olu stated in the letter that the confirmation request to the House was in accordance with the provisions of constitution.

The clerk explained that the nominee would be screened and confirmed by the lawmakers. (NAN)

