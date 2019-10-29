Sanwo-olu urges police, security agencies to strengthen capacity with modern techniques, technology

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Monday urged Nigeria Police and other security agencies to urgently step up their game and strengthen their capacity with modern techniques and technology.

Sanwo-Olu said this at a conference and retreat for senior police officers in Lagos with the theme: Re-positioning the Force for the Challenges of Effective Policing in the 21st Century.

Represented by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, Sanwo-Olu said that a lot more needed to be done in combating terrorism, kidnapping, banditry, militancy and smuggling.

“Criminals are not taking a break or slowing down, therefore those tackling and containing them cannot afford to slow down.

“In an era where crime is largely aided by digital technology, it will be a futile effort to attempt confronting it with 20th century thinking,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He said that his administration had deployed proactive security initiatives such as Security Trust Fund and the activation and use of toll-free emergency numbers, 112 and 767.

The governor assured of the administration’s continued support for the work of law enforcement agencies, especially the police, in the discharge of their duties.

He emphasized the need for strong partnerships and collaboration across state borders for effective security.

“An effective security system is critical to achieving our collective aspiration in order to build a strong and prosperous economy.

“I hope the retreat will provide a platform for the development of new ideas that will improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the Nigeria Police in view of emerging and evolving threats to security and safety of lives and properties,” Sanwo-Olu said (NAN)