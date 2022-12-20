Sanwo-Olu urges Lagos residents to participate in 2023 census

By Fabian Ekeruche/Florence Onuegbu

The Lagos State Governor, Babjide Sanwo-Olu, has urged the residents of the state to participate actively in the 2023 National Population and Housing Census.

Sanwo-Olu made the call at the census summit organised by the state to sensitise stakeholders on the importance of the 2023 census to the development of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the 2023 Census is ” Getting the People Involved.”

The governor expressed appreciation to the stakeholders present at the summit.

“Your attendance is a clear reflection of the importance of this exercise, and the collective commitment to ensure that the desired objective is achieved, especially in Lagos State.

“We cannot emphasise enough the critical role a credible national census plays in achieving effective and result-oriented planning.

“This exercise is extremely important because apart from the population figure, the census will also provide us with vital data and statistics in many other areas that will enable us plan better and deliver more effective infrastructure and social services to the people of Lagos State,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He recalled that the last Nigerian census was conducted in 2006.

According to him, the result of that exercise indicated that the population of Lagos State was 9,013,534, which was then reviewed upward to 12,772,884 in 2019, making our population the second largest in Nigeria, after Kano State.

“Although Lagos State has always contested these figures – we have always been clear that they do not reflect the actual population of the state.

“It has remained the official population figure upon which national planning decisions and some resource allocation decisions are based.

“Now, we have in front of us another opportunity to get it right, perhaps for the first time in our history.

“Many of you will be familiar with the controversies and tensions that have accompanied all previous censuses.

“We cannot afford have these disturbing outcomes happen again in 2023.

“Thankfully, we can now count on new technologies that make enumeration easier and more credible.

“In that vein, it is heartwarming to note that the planned 2023 Population and Housing Census, slated for April 2023, will be a digital census, taking advantage of digital tools and technology.

“This is unprecedented in our history, and another sign of how technology is transforming every aspect of our lives, including the conduct of our elections.

“Knowing exactly how many we are in Nigeria, and in each state, is a basic foundation that must be in place for our economic growth and prosperity.

“We are all familiar with the saying, that those who fail to plan, plan to fail.

“We cannot plan adequately for the future without possessing accurate data that shows us today’s patterns and tomorrow’s trends,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for hosting the National Stakeholders Summit on the 2023 National Population and Housing Census, in August 2021, which set the stage for the Stakeholders Summits being organised at the subnational level.

He said that Buhari’s commitment to successful census has never been in doubt.

He assured the National Population Commission (NPC) of the full support and commitment of the Lagos State Government toward a successful exercise.

“To this end, in addition to the Technical Committee that I set up last year, and which has been working hard since then, I have directed the setting-up of five additional committees, in line with the NPC’s strategy and vision.

These new Committees are:” Census Advisory Committee, Census Logistics Committee, Census Publicity & Advocacy committee, Census Security Committe and Census Monitoring Group.

“I strongly appeal to all Lagosians to participate fully in this exercise by cooperating with the NPC officials and the committees in the series of activities lined up toward the 2023 Population and Housing Census.

“It is also important that we deploy various means to ensure widespread sensitisation and enlightenment of all our people, in readiness for the commencement of this exercise.

“We must get the word out, in various local languages and media formats, and let people know why it is important for us to have an accurate population count, down to every locality in the country.

“We have a responsibility to get it right this time, for ourselves and for future generations,” Sanwo-Olu said.

In his remark, Mr Mobolaji Ogunlende, the Special Adviser to the governor on Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, thanked Sanwo-Olu for his commitment to the 2023 census.

Ogunlende appealed to Lagos residents to actively participate in the exercise.

Also, the Hon. Nasir Isah Kwara, Chairman, NPC, expressed gratitude to Gov. Sanwo-Olu for being supportive of the commission’s work in Lagos.

Kwara said that the commission was prepared to ensure a hitch-free census come 2023.

NAN reports that the summit was graced by stakeholders from all walks of life.(NAN)