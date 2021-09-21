Sanwo-Olu upgrades ‘Domestic, Sexual Violence Team’ to agency

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday signed legislation transforming Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT) into a full-blown agency.

Sanwo-Olu signed legislation during state’s Executive Council meeting in Ikeja, as state dedicated the of September to raising awareness on gender-based violence.

governor and members of state’s cabinet wore attire with purple shades to support campaign against sexual violence.

DSVRT legislation provides for the Sexual Offenders’ Register that would help state efficiently tackle violations in communities.

”Raising awareness about domestic and sexual violence is an important piece of to end cycle of violence.

”It is important to reiterate state government’s zero tolerance to all forms of sexual and gender-based violence. will not rest on our oars until menace is reduced to barest minimum in Lagos,” he said.

governor then appointed Mrs Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi as Executive Secretary of the new agency.

Vivour-Adeniyi was the coordinator of the response team before the legislation was signed into law. (NAN)

