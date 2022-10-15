Sanwo-Olu unveils Lagos Peace Park to foster unity

By Florence Onuegbu

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Saturday unveiled the ”Peace Park”, located at Ketu-Ojota, aimed at fostering unity among residents.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Peace Park at Ojota area of the state, Sanwo-Olu said that the park would serve as a source of convergence, unity and tourist destination for residents, especially the youths.

The Peace Park is an initiative of the governor,strategically located at the intersection between Ikorodu Road and the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

He said that in November 2021, the state government made a commitment that it would designate a park dedicated to all who strived for the sustenance of peace and harmony in Lagos state.

According to him, the unveiling of the park is a clarion call to residents of Lagos state that they have a listening government, as the government is committed to fulfilling its promises.

”This space is deliberately named Peace Park because there are several key aesthetics elements that allude to the peaceful nature of residents of Lagos state.

”From the elevated garden mound with steps representing each colour of the Lagos state flag, with a ”Peace Symbol” at the top, to the Iconic Chair representing the warm hospitality of the people of Lagos,” he said.

The governor said that the park was to further promote peaceful coexistence, especially as the 2023 general elections approached.

He said that the government was committed to changing the face of Lagos state to a bigger and better state, as well as touching lives in a deliberate and consistent manner.

”Everywhere you go in Lagos state, you will see that we are touching lives. There is no place in the state that we are not doing meaningful development,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He said that the facility was a significant event to identify with the good programmes to be delivered to residents of the state.

The governor said that the facility was as a result of his administration’s commitment to the THEMES Agenda for a bigger and better Lagos, state, as it continued to hand over additional life-changing facilities to residents.

He said that the government had a responsibility to the residents to keep to the promises made.

”You have a government that is truly committed to what you ask for and what you desire. We are handing over this facility to our youth, who will see this place as a source of convergence and a source of unity,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Mr Tunji Bello, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources said that the event was another landmark achievement of the current administration toward improving the well-being of residents.

Bello said that it was a commitment to bequeathing a befitting environment to the people of the state, in line with the administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda.

He commended Sanwo-Olu’s passion at ensuring that residents from all walks of life had access to recreational facilities.

According to him, the provision of the park demonstrates the administration’s unwavering and strategic move toward executing developmental projects.

”This is in our desire to actualise the status of Lagos, not only as the commercial hub of the nation but also a remarkable tourist destination.

”The vision of the governor to turn Lagos state to a land of opportunities, offering all residents a chance to succeed in their vocations, endeavours and have fun with families and friends in a peaceful atmosphere has become a reality,” he said.

Also at the event, Mr Dele Osinowo, the Chairman, Agboyi Ketu Local Council Development Area commended the governor for initiating such project within his territory.

Osinowo said that there was the need for people to ensure that peace reigned in their different domains.

In her vote of thanks, Mrs Adetoun Popoola, the General Manager, Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK) commended Sanwo-Olu’s administration for its support and efforts at providing recreational facilities in the state.

Popoola thanked the governor for believing in her team and entrusting the Peace Park project on them to execute.

She said that the Peace Park, made up of three uniquely designed gardens with interconnecting walkways occupied an approximate total land area of 25,700 square meters, with soft and hard landscaping elements. (NAN)

