Sanwo-Olu unveils Africa’s first AI feature film

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has unveiled Africa’s first feature film on Artificial Intelligence, titled Makemation, on Sunday.

Speaking at the unveiling in Marina, Sanwo-Olu said the AI film, produced by human development expert, Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, will make its cinematic debut in Lagos on Friday, April 18.

He praised the producer and cast, assuring creatives of his willingness to collaborate on transformative ideas that project and develop the state’s creative industry.

Sanwo-Olu reaffirmed the government’s commitment to investing in essential infrastructure that will enable the creative sector to thrive.

“This production highlights the power of collaboration. We need more partnerships like this. Our role is to enable and create platforms for you to excel.

“This is the most innovative industry. See this government as a partner in shaping the future we all desire,” he said.

Producer Akerele-Ogunsiji said the film explores themes such as STEM education, digital skills, financial literacy, and gender equality.

She noted that Makemation, starring Richard Mofe-Damijo, Tony Umez, Shaffy Bello, Ibrahim Chatta, Toyin Afolayan, and Ali Nuhu, examines the intersection of real life and AI.

The film also explores AI’s transformative power and its impact on the fourth industrial revolution, she explained.

“Viewers will see young people designing bras that detect breast cancer. We must move beyond consuming innovation and start building our own.

“Nigerian films should showcase our indigenous innovations. This film is for the future. Success isn’t reserved for a select few,” she said.

Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Toke Benson-Awoyinka, highlighted the government’s efforts to empower creatives over the past six years.

She said the ministry has trained nearly 20,000 young Nigerians in filmmaking, content creation, and other creative fields through strategic partnerships.

Institutions such as EbonyLife Academy, Gidi Creatives, AMA Creative Academy, and Delyork Academy have collaborated on these initiatives, she added.

She stressed that technology is key to the industry’s future, with Lagos positioning itself as a leader in digital innovation.

“Our visit to San Francisco to engage with tech entrepreneur Ghazi Shami was a strategic step toward fostering strong digital partnerships.

“We aim to build a globally competitive workforce ready to dominate the creative economy,” she added.

She noted that the government has provided grants to filmmakers to support high-quality productions capable of competing internationally.

“By investing in local storytelling, we ensure our narratives reach global audiences while creating jobs within the industry,” she said.

Ali Nuhu, Managing Director of the Nigerian Film Corporation, commended Sanwo-Olu’s support for filmmakers.

“As part of the cast, I am excited about this project. The governor’s support is commendable.

“We now need the media’s backing to create buzz around this innovation,” he said.

Microsoft’s Country Manager, Olatomiwa Williams, stressed the need to equip young Nigerians with responsible AI skills.

She advocated for collaborations between tech hubs, government, schools, and private organisations to expand AI education.

“This initiative is inspiring. With government support, we must focus on educating Nigerians on responsible AI use,” she said.

Livespot360 Co-Founder, Oluwadamilare Art Alade, highlighted AI’s role in preserving cultural heritage.

Makemation features Nollywood stars, tech experts, public officials, and social media talents in an unconventional mix.

The four-quadrant family drama blends pop culture, research, and AI into an engaging, high-tension, and comedic masterpiece. (NAN)