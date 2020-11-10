Tinubu, Fashola, others lose pension, benefits as Sanwo-Olu moves to repeal law

Lagos State is to repeal public officers’ pension law that allows all former governors and deputy governors in the state to be paid pension and other benefits.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu made the promise during a budget estimate presentation to the Lagos State House of Assembly in Lagos on Tuesday.

“We will be sending an executive bill in a couple of weeks to this honourable house to repeal the pension law.

“This pension law is for pension paid to former public officers such as the former governors and former deputy governors

“The repeal of the act is due to the dwindling revenue to the state government’s account,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Lagos House of Assembly passed a pension bill for erstwhile governors and their deputies.