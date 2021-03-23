The Lagos State Government is set to inaugurate 360 new houses and other projects in Ikorodu Division as part of ongoing efforts to reduce the housing deficit.

A statement by Mrs Adeola Salako, Director Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Housing, said that the commissioner in the ministry, Mr Moruf Akinderu-Fatai disclosed this on Tuesday.



Akinderu-Fatai said that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu will on Wednesday inaugurate the housing scheme and other projects.

He said that the estate was constructed by the Ministry of Housing and had 360 units comprising 120 one-bedroom, 120 two-bedroom and 120 three-bedroom flats.



The commissioner said that the houses were built on an expanse of 6.24 hectares of land in Igbogbo, in Igbogbo-Baiyeku Loca Council Development Area.

“The estate which is one of the products of the state’s Ministry of Housing was brought to perfection by the present administration through direct budgetary allocation,’’ he said.

The commissioner revealed that each building was a mix of home units of various dwelling types, designed for low and middle income earners.



Akinderu-Fatai said, “the estate is an evidence of the state government’s avowed commitment to making Lagos a 21st Century Economy by providing decent homes for its citizenry.’’

He said that the project was unique and constructed to global specifications.

According to him, the houses are certified to yield maximum benefits to the future owners because they are built in line with global standards.



“The estate also comes with infrastructure such as water treatment plant, central sewage treatment plant, street lights, spaces for community activities, road network, cars park and drains as well as perimeter fence.



“Other projects to be commissioned the same day include newly-completed Igbogbo Baiyeku LCDA secretariat complex, recently constructed 2.2km Igbe-Igbogbo Road and Community Radio Station, Ipakodo, among others,’’ he said. (NAN)

