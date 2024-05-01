Sanwo-Olu to host justice reform summit on May 27, 28

The Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will host a Justice Reform Summit with the theme: “Enhancing The Administration of Justice For Economic Growth, Investment Protection And Security in Lagos State,” on May 27 and 28.



This is contained in a statement issued by Mrs Titilayo ShittaBey-Jeje, Solicitor, General/Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Justice, on Wednesday.

ShittaBey -Jeje said that Sanwo-Olu would be the Chief Host at the summit which would take place at Marriott Hotel, GRA Ikeja, Lagos.’



She said the Chief Justice of Federation, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola would be the Chairman, while the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister for Justice Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), would be the special guest of honour.

ShittaBey-Jeje said the Lagos State Government had became a pathfinder for justice reform following its various landmark and innovative achievements over the years.

She, however, noted that being the economic nerve centre of the country, there were real and new challenges to address.

ShittaBey-Jeje said the summit would explore diverse perspective towards effective and efficient administration of justice for economic growth and investment protection in the state and Nigeria at large.

She said the ministry had created an avenue for stakeholders and members of the public to express their views, observations and recommendations for the reform in order to gather insights from a wide spectrum of Nigerians.

“Therefore, the stakeholders and members of the public can send their contributions to lagosjusticesummit2024@gmail.com, whatsapp no: 07032276146, facebook – @Lagosmoj, twitter- @Lagosmoj and instagram-@Lagosmoj,” she said. (NAN)

By Adenike Ayodele