Sanwo-Olu to chair Lafarge Africa 5th edition leadership series

Lafarge Africa Plc, a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, has unveiled Governor of Lagos, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu as chairperson of the fifth edition of Concrete Ideas; its public policy thought-leadership series.

Mrs Ginikanwa Frank-Durugbor, Head, Corporate Communications, Lafarge Africa Plc, made the disclosure in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

Frank-Durugbor said that the governor would lead other renowned experts across all sectors of the construction industry to proffer far-reaching solutions for the sector.

She said that the event was not only a high-profile platform for the discussion of construction and real estate sector policies but also serve to deliberate on broader public policy problems.

Frank-Durugbor added that the event had become a catalyst for the attainment of sustainable change, continuous improvement and commercial success within the sector.

She said that Concrete Ideas 5.0 would allow key stakeholders and participants to share their voices and learn from a broad spectrum of speakers in the Nigerian built and construction landscape.

“The fifth edition with the theme: “Building Up Safely: Government – Industry Collaborations” is scheduled for June 28 at Eko Hotel, Lagos.

“It gives us a unique opportunity to take a vibrant and enticing look at how high-rise buildings could be a solution to the problem of scarcity and high cost of accommodation in urban centres in Nigeria.

“We believe this could be a spur of investment in the construction and real estate sector of our economy and we are looking forward to another engaging, informative and robust session from key speakers and participants at the event.

“Lafarge working with lead stakeholders in the built and construction industry has created a succinct and coherent policy blueprint from the public policy series.

“This new policy blueprint is expected to be unveiled at the event,” she said.

She listed other experts to include: Dr Idris Salako, Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development; Engr. Monsurat Adeoye, Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure.

Others are Arc. Gbolahan Oki, General Manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA); Mrs Olajumoke Akinwunmi, Acting Chairman, Purple; Mrs Saadiya Aliyu, Managing Director, Urban Shelter Ltd and Kehinde Osinaike, General Manager, Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA).(NAN)

