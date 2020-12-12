Sanwo-Olu test positive for COVID-19

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, says that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has tested positive for COVID-19.

Abayomi, who disclosed this through series of tweets on his official Twitter account @ProfAkinAbayomi on Saturday evening, however, expressed optimism for Sanwo-Olu’s swift recovery.

He said that the governor was doing well with the treatment and rest, expressing confidence that the governor would recover quickly and clear the virus.

The commissioner said that Sanwo-Olu was undergoing COVID-19 treatment at home following his exposure to a confirmed case of COVID-19.

“A PCR test performed yesterday the 11th of December has confirmed that he has indeed been infected with the virus which is supported by mild symptoms and fatigue typical of a mild case of #COVID19.

“Mr Governor is receiving treatment and is being closely monitored at home by the very experienced State #COVID19 clinical team from IDH Yaba.

“Mr Sanwo-Olu is doing well on treatment and rest and we are confident that he will recover quickly and clear the virus,” the commissioner said.

He urged the residents to join in praying for the speedy recovery of the governor to enable him return to normal duties as soon as possible.

“I will be keeping the public informed regularly of Mr Governor’s recovery and wellbeing,” he said.

Abayomi noted that the state was experiencing a slight increase in number of COVID-19 positive cases in clusters.

He advised all residents and visitors to strictly adhere to the prescribed advisories of safe distancing, mask wearing, good hand and respiratory hygiene and avoidance of unnecessary or large gatherings.

“The festive season is likely to create the opportunity for the virus to spread if we are not compliant with the regulations established by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) for inbound travelers and the festive season celebrations.

“Lagosians should keep celebrations to a minimum and be observant and responsible in their interactions.

“The significant gains achieved to date in containing COVID-19 in Lagos, which has allowed us to carefully reopen the economy, must not be reversed,” he said.

According to him, no one is immune to the virus, noting that it is still circulating in communities.

He added that all inbound travelers must be COVID-19 negative by PCR before they board a flight to Nigeria, and must self-isolate on arrival and undergo a pre-booked test on day seven of arrival in the country. (NAN)

