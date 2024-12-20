Sanwo-Olu tasks Nigerians in diaspora on national development

Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has called on Nigerians in the diaspora to tap into the country’s vast potential for personal growth and national progress.

By Oluwatope Lawanson

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has called on Nigerians in the diaspora to tap into the country’s vast potential for personal growth and national progress.

Sanwo-Olu made the call at the “ConnectED Diaspora Fireside Chat 2024″ held at Jk Randle Museum, Onikan, Lagos.

The governor was represented by his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat.

He said that acknowledging and celebrating Nigeria’s achievements would foster a sense of pride and promote development.

Sanwo-Olu encouraged Nigerians abroad to leverage their skills, talents and resources to contribute to the country’s growth.

He said that Nigeria’s rich resources, impressive talent pool and skilled population made it an attractive destination for investment.

The governor expressed delight that young Nigerians were returning to the country to invest in the various sectors.

He said that Lagos was a safe and conducive environment for business and community development.

” It is a good thing that people are coming home.

“They realise that Lagos is safe, they are moving around doing their businesses and realising that it is a place where you can actually invest, not just financially but also materially, spiritually.

Sanwo-Olu said that Africa had a bright future driven by its most valuable resource: its people.

The governor stressed the importance of understanding Nigeria’s history, culture and tradition.

He expressed optimism that the initiative would continue on a larger scale, promoting Nigeria’s development.

Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman, Nigeria in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), urged Nigerians at home and abroad to work together to build a better Nigeria.

She emphasised the need for collaboration between Nigerians in the country and those in the diaspora to create a nation that would be inclusive and great.

Dabiri-Erewa said that NiDCOM would continue to support Nigerians outside the country in achieving their goals.

“This initiative is expected to foster a sense of pride and promote the country’s development.

In a goodwill message, Mr Siji Abere, ConnectED Diaspora Co-founder, highlighted the desire of Nigerians in the diaspora to return to a better Nigeria and contribute to its growth and development.

Abere said that ConnectED Diaspora aimed to educate Nigerians with technological skills to empower them to do better for the country.

“We are happy to be from a country like Nigeria, and this aligns with our dream of educating Nigerians with technological skills to empower them to do better for the country.” (NAN)